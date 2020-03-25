The share price of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) [NASDAQ: LAMR] inclined by $32.33, presently trading at $40.83. The company’s shares saw 32.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 30.89 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LAMR fall by -16.07% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.32%, while additionally dropping -46.63% during the last 12 months. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is said to have a 12-month price target set at $92.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 51.5% increase from the current trading price.

Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [NASDAQ:LAMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LAMR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.83, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR] sitting at 29.50% and its Gross Margin at 88.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.20. These measurements indicate that Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.17. Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.40 and P/E Ratio of 11.03. These metrics all suggest that Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR] has 90.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.89 to 96.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 24.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company [REIT] [LAMR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.