Lennar Corporation [LEN] took an upward turn with a change of 11.08%, trading at the price of $39.54 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lennar Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.24M shares for that time period. LEN monthly volatility recorded 10.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.43%. PS value for LEN stocks is 0.47 with PB recorded at 0.70.

Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lennar Corporation [LEN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give LEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.47, with the high estimate being $72.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lennar Corporation [LEN] is sitting at 4.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lennar Corporation [LEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lennar Corporation [LEN] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 14.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.99. Its Return on Equity is 12.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Lennar Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.06 and P/E Ratio of 6.29. These metrics all suggest that Lennar Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] has 295.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.42 to 71.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 19.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lennar Corporation [LEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lennar Corporation [LEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.