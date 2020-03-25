Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained by 6.53% on the last trading session, reaching $8.65 price per share at the time. Lexington Realty Trust represents 249.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.15B with the latest information.

The Lexington Realty Trust traded at the price of $8.65 with 4.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LXP shares recorded 2.15M.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LXP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.65, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.12.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at 29.40% and its Gross Margin at 88.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.80. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.58. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.67. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 249.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 12.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.