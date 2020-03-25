Live Nation Entertainment Inc.[LYV] stock saw a move by -3.10% on Tuesday, touching 3.4 million. Based on the recent volume, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LYV shares recorded 192.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] stock could reach median target price of $80.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] stock additionally went up by 26.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LYV stock is set at -31.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LYV shares showcased -37.04% decrease. LYV saw 76.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LYV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.96, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has 192.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 76.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 25.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.