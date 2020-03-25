Lowe’s Companies Inc.[LOW] stock saw a move by 14.01% on Tuesday, touching 7.79 million. Based on the recent volume, Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LOW shares recorded 769.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock additionally went up by 4.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LOW stock is set at -27.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LOW shares showcased -30.01% decrease. LOW saw 126.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 60.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02. Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 14.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has 769.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 126.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 13.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.