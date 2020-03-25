Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $88.54 after MAR shares went up by 11.88% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Marriott International Inc. [MAR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 23.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 309.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 26.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.