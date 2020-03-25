The share price of Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] inclined by $22.06, presently trading at $23.71. The company’s shares saw 42.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 16.67 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MDLA jumped by 12.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.38 compared to +3.90 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.91%. Medallia Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.23. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.52% increase from the current trading price.

Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Medallia Inc. [MDLA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MDLA an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -16.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16. Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.39.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has 125.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.67 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medallia Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medallia Inc. [MDLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.