MGM Growth Properties LLC[MGP] stock saw a move by 15.10% on Tuesday, touching 4.08 million. Based on the recent volume, MGM Growth Properties LLC stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MGP shares recorded 395.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock additionally went up by 11.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -42.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MGP stock is set at -39.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MGP shares showcased -38.26% decrease. MGP saw 34.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.43 compared to high within the same period of time.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.06, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] sitting at 59.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.69 and P/E Ratio of 19.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has 395.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.43 to 34.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 22.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.