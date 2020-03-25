Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] shares went higher by 11.28% from its previous closing of 41.93, now trading at the price of $46.66, also adding 4.73 points. Is MDLZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 12.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MDLZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.43B float and a -4.42% run over in the last seven days. MDLZ share price has been hovering between 59.96 and 41.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.67. Its Return on Equity is 14.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Mondelez International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.25 and P/E Ratio of 17.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.19 to 59.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 9.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.