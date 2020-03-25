Navient Corporation[NAVI] stock saw a move by 16.83% on Tuesday, touching 3.79 million. Based on the recent volume, Navient Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NAVI shares recorded 153.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Navient Corporation [NAVI] stock could reach median target price of $17.00.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] stock additionally went up by 18.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -46.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NAVI stock is set at -38.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NAVI shares showcased -47.12% decrease. NAVI saw 15.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.07 compared to high within the same period of time.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Navient Corporation [NAVI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NAVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.08, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.06.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.69. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,449.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 2.75. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 153.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.07 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 27.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.