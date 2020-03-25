NIKE Inc. [NKE] took an upward turn with a change of 15.18%, trading at the price of $72.33 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 17.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NIKE Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.64M shares for that time period. NKE monthly volatility recorded 7.87%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.27%. PS value for NKE stocks is 2.67 with PB recorded at 12.08.

NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For NIKE Inc. [NKE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give NKE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIKE Inc. [NKE] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Fundamental Analysis of NIKE Inc. [NKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIKE Inc. [NKE] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that NIKE Inc. [NKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.25. Its Return on Equity is 50.00%, and its Return on Assets is 18.40%. These metrics all suggest that NIKE Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.15 and P/E Ratio of 25.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] has 1.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 108.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 105.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 12.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIKE Inc. [NKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIKE Inc. [NKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.