NIO Limited [NIO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $2.60 after NIO shares went up by 9.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NIO Limited [NIO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NIO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.60, with the high estimate being $88.53, the low estimate being $6.29 and the median estimate amounting to $24.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIO Limited [NIO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIO Limited [NIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -15.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.49.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.86.

NIO Limited [NIO] has 1.07B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 5.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIO Limited [NIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIO Limited [NIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.