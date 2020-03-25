NiSource Inc. [NI] took an downward turn with a change of -0.46%, trading at the price of $21.84 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.59 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NiSource Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.05M shares for that time period. NI monthly volatility recorded 8.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.56%. PS value for NI stocks is 1.63 with PB recorded at 1.62.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding NiSource Inc. [NI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 24.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 386.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 10.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.