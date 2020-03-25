Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] gained by 17.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 320.97M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 259.38M with the latest information.

The Northern Oil and Gas Inc. traded at the price of $0.81 with 5.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOG shares recorded 6.84M.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.81, with the high estimate being $5.70, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has 320.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 259.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 25.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.