NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: NBY] gained by 6.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.87 price per share at the time. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 5.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.62M with the latest information.

The NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $0.87 with 4.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NBY shares recorded 1.63M.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:NBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.86, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $1.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -208.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -173.42. Its Return on Equity is -308.80%, and its Return on Assets is -75.70%. These metrics suggest that this NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.67.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has 5.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 4.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 279.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.12, which indicates that it is 105.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] a Reliable Buy?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.