Novavax Inc. [NVAX] saw a change by -5.01% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.13. The company is holding 47.39M shares with keeping 47.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 242.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.51% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.31%, trading +223.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 47.39M shares valued at 4.41 million were bought and sold.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.27, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 41.98.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 47.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 605.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 242.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 22.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.