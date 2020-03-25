Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] took an upward turn with a change of 2.97%, trading at the price of $2.43 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 989.84K shares for that time period. OCSL monthly volatility recorded 9.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 25.13%. PS value for OCSL stocks is 2.44 with PB recorded at 0.37.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.54.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.34 and P/E Ratio of 3.05. These metrics all suggest that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has 140.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 342.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.33 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.