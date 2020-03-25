On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] took an upward turn with a change of 22.94%, trading at the price of $1.34 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while On Deck Capital Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 571.85K shares for that time period. ONDK monthly volatility recorded 23.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 51.63%. PS value for ONDK stocks is 0.11 with PB recorded at 0.26.

On Deck Capital Inc. [NYSE:ONDK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ONDK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.37, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $4.25 and the median estimate amounting to $4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.66. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ONDK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 311.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 311.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.13 and P/E Ratio of 3.70. These metrics all suggest that On Deck Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has 46.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 5.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 51.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.