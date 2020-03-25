ORBCOMM Inc.[ORBC] stock saw a move by 0.90% on Tuesday, touching 2.96 million. Based on the recent volume, ORBCOMM Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ORBC shares recorded 77.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] stock could reach median target price of $6.75.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] stock additionally went down by -11.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -64.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ORBC stock is set at -79.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by -69.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ORBC shares showcased -74.67% decrease. ORBC saw 8.44 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.24 compared to high within the same period of time.

ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORBC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.35, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62. ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.09.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has 77.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.24 to 8.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 13.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] a Reliable Buy?

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.