Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] saw a change by 36.81% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.41. The company is holding 143.70M shares with keeping 143.28M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 61.39% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.43% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 143.70M shares valued at 4.22 million were bought and sold.

Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE:OUT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Outfront Media Inc. [OUT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OUT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.41, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 69.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13. Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.80 and P/E Ratio of 11.88. These metrics all suggest that Outfront Media Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] has 143.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.07 to 31.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 28.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. [OUT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.