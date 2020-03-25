Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] shares went higher by 18.20% from its previous closing of 50.39, now trading at the price of $59.56, also adding 9.17 points. Is PAYX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PAYX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 319.78M float and a -2.02% run over in the last seven days. PAYX share price has been hovering between 90.54 and 47.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Paychex Inc. [PAYX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 11/29/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.56, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $78.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.39.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] sitting at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.70. These measurements indicate that Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has 390.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.87 to 90.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 17.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paychex Inc. [PAYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paychex Inc. [PAYX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.