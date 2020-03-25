PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $97.29 after PYPL shares went up by 14.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.21. Its Return on Equity is 15.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 46.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 114.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.07 to 124.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 10.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.