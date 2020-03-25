PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] stock went down by -9.35% or -0.59 points down from its previous closing price of 6.31. The stock reached $5.72 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PMT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -34.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

PMT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.59, at one point touching $5.525. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -75.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 23.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -72.00% after the recent low of 3.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.72, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.50. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.53. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has 80.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 463.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 23.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 53.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.