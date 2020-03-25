Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: PFMT] stock went down by -0.64% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 0.90. The stock reached $0.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PFMT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

PFMT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.95, at one point touching $0.72. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -54.14% after the recent low of 0.79.

Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:PFMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.89, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] sitting at -14.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -83.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73. Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.03.

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] has 53.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 2.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.07, which indicates that it is 14.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] a Reliable Buy?

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.