Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went up by 6.04% or 3.62 points up from its previous closing price of 59.98. The stock reached $63.60 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.04% in the period of the last 7 days.

PM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $66.11, at one point touching $60.78. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.47%. The 52-week high currently stands at 90.17 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -27.95% after the recent low of 56.01.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PM an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -62.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 96.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 11.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.