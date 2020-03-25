Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went down by -1.37% or -0.2 points down from its previous closing price of 14.26. The stock reached $14.06 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PINS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

PINS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $14.28, at one point touching $12.99. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.81%. The 52-week high currently stands at 36.83 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 10.10.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Pinterest Inc. [PINS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PINS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.05, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.57. Its Return on Equity is -100.50%, and its Return on Assets is -66.40%. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has 495.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.