Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $4.11 after PLUG shares went up by 10.32% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 291.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 11.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.