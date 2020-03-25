PPD Inc. [NASDAQ: PPD] gained by 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $16.75 price per share at the time. PPD Inc. represents 340.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.42B with the latest information.

The PPD Inc. traded at the price of $16.75 with 1.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PPD shares recorded 3.14M.

PPD Inc. [NASDAQ:PPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PPD Inc. [PPD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPD Inc. [PPD] is sitting at 4.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPD Inc. [PPD]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.72.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPD Inc. [PPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. PPD Inc. [PPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.11.

PPD Inc. [PPD] has 340.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.61 to 33.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.87% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is PPD Inc. [PPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPD Inc. [PPD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.