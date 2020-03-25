The share price of Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] inclined by $4.20, presently trading at $4.67. The company’s shares saw 16.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.00 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PSEC fall by -14.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.15 compared to -0.10 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.78%, while additionally dropping -36.17% during the last 12 months. Prospect Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.33% increase from the current trading price.

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.61.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has 367.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.00 to 6.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.