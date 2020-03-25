QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] opened at $66.00 and closed at $62.53 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $65.46.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] had 18.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 55.78 during that period and QCOM managed to take a rebound to 96.17 in the last 52 weeks.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] sitting at 39.30% and its Gross Margin at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.32. Its Return on Equity is 90.50%, and its Return on Assets is 12.60%. These metrics all suggest that QUALCOMM Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 324.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 273.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.83 and P/E Ratio of 18.62. These metrics all suggest that QUALCOMM Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has 1.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.78 to 96.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 11.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.