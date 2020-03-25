Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] saw a change by 3.38% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $47.51. The company is holding 47.20M shares with keeping 45.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 141.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.44%, trading +17.87% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 47.20M shares valued at 3.2 million were bought and sold.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RARX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RARX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.51, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 644.58. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] has 47.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.64 to 47.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 7.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.