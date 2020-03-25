Radian Group Inc. [RDN] took an upward turn with a change of 9.05%, trading at the price of $11.57 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Radian Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.90M shares for that time period. RDN monthly volatility recorded 13.36%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 33.22%. PS value for RDN stocks is 1.10 with PB recorded at 0.60.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Radian Group Inc. [RDN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RDN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.57, with the high estimate being $33.50, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at 59.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.00. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.02. Its Return on Equity is 17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.62 and P/E Ratio of 3.64. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 144.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.39 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 33.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.