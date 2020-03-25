Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] dipped by -7.15% on the last trading session, reaching $2.83 price per share at the time. Range Resources Corporation represents 240.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 733.31M with the latest information.

The Range Resources Corporation traded at the price of $2.83 with 3.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RRC shares recorded 14.32M.

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Range Resources Corporation [RRC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.84, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is sitting at 2.84. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.94.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] sitting at -85.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -66.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52. Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has 240.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 733.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 11.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 19.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Range Resources Corporation [RRC] a Reliable Buy?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.