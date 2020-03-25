Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] stock went up by 11.35% or 5.75 points up from its previous closing price of 50.67. The stock reached $56.42 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, O share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.07% in the period of the last 7 days.

O had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $50.85, at one point touching $45.19. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -33.56%. The 52-week high currently stands at 84.92 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -30.83% after the recent low of 38.00.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Realty Income Corporation [O] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give O an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.42, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $78.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realty Income Corporation [O] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.87.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.79. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 40.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 302.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 20.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.