Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: RRR] gained by 15.52% on the last trading session, reaching $8.71 price per share at the time. Red Rock Resorts Inc. represents 76.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 664.57M with the latest information.

The Red Rock Resorts Inc. traded at the price of $8.71 with 3.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RRR shares recorded 1.16M.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RRR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.71, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has 76.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 664.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.76 to 28.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 215.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.92, which indicates that it is 55.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] a Reliable Buy?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.