Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] saw a change by 42.99% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.32. The company is holding 27.35M shares with keeping 27.04M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 173.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.71% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 27.35M shares valued at 3.47 million were bought and sold.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RUTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RUTH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.32, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.70 and P/E Ratio of 4.40. These metrics all suggest that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has 27.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 172.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 27.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 53.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] a Reliable Buy?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.