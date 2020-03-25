Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] saw a change by 9.07% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.22. The company is holding 151.71M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 84.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.04% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 151.71M shares valued at 4.0 million were bought and sold.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBRA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.22, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.37.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 85.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.56. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 29.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has 151.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 22.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.