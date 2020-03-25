Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] shares went higher by 28.85% from its previous closing of 4.68, now trading at the price of $6.03, also adding 1.35 points. Is SABR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SABR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 272.85M float and a -38.42% run over in the last seven days. SABR share price has been hovering between 25.44 and 3.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sabre Corporation [SABR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SABR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.97, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sabre Corporation [SABR] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabre Corporation [SABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabre Corporation [SABR] sitting at 9.10% and its Gross Margin at 25.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32. Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.66 and P/E Ratio of 10.49. These metrics all suggest that Sabre Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] has 371.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 25.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 34.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabre Corporation [SABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabre Corporation [SABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.