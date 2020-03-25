The share price of Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] inclined by $38.45, presently trading at $42.84. The company’s shares saw 96.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 21.83 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SE fall by -3.21% during the last week. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.12%, while additionally gaining 78.72% during the last 12 months. Sea Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $57.48. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.64% increase from the current trading price.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sea Limited [SE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.72. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 489.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.83 to 52.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.