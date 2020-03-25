SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] saw a change by 23.24% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.49. The company is holding 68.77M shares with keeping 50.82M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 144.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -55.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -55.95%, trading +141.18% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 68.77M shares valued at 1.68 million were bought and sold.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEAS an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 14.58. These metrics all suggest that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has 68.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 920.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 23.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.