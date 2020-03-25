Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] took an downward turn with a change of -1.34%, trading at the price of $0.56 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.24M shares for that time period. SENS monthly volatility recorded 17.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 23.37%. PS value for SENS stocks is 5.19.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SENS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SENS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.56, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -91.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.27.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has 197.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 110.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 2.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 23.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] a Reliable Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.