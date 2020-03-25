ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] opened at $275.58 and closed at $255.32 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $272.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] had 3.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.16M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 213.99 during that period and NOW managed to take a rebound to 362.95 in the last 52 weeks.

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $272.00, with the high estimate being $397.00, the low estimate being $300.00 and the median estimate amounting to $367.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $255.32.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.17. Its Return on Equity is 41.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.70%. These metrics all suggest that ServiceNow Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 148.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.05 and P/E Ratio of 85.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has 190.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 362.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 11.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.