Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] gained by 6.42% on the last trading session, reaching $27.61 price per share at the time. Slack Technologies Inc. represents 477.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 12.39B with the latest information.

The Slack Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $27.61 with 5.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WORK shares recorded 13.17M.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WORK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.60, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] sitting at -78.70% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -75.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.52. Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has 477.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.