SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] dipped by -2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $1.38 price per share at the time. SM Energy Company represents 86.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 121.53M with the latest information.

The SM Energy Company traded at the price of $1.38 with 2.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SM shares recorded 5.27M.

SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding SM Energy Company [SM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SM Energy Company [SM] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of SM Energy Company [SM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SM Energy Company [SM] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02. SM Energy Company [SM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.54.

SM Energy Company [SM] has 86.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 121.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 18.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.50, which indicates that it is 33.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SM Energy Company [SM] a Reliable Buy?

SM Energy Company [SM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.