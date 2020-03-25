SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] opened at $4.26 and closed at $4.28 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] had 2.16 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.24M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.82%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.70 during that period and SDC managed to take a rebound to 21.10 in the last 52 weeks.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SDC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.30, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] sitting at -69.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has 382.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 21.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] a Reliable Buy?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.