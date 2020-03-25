Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] gained by 11.65% on the last trading session, reaching $37.66 price per share at the time. Southwest Airlines Co. represents 589.21M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.19B with the latest information.

The Southwest Airlines Co. traded at the price of $37.66 with 12.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LUV shares recorded 6.43M.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.35.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.16. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 8.80. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has 589.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.15 to 58.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 15.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.