SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] stock went up by 8.10% or 2.9 points up from its previous closing price of 35.82. The stock reached $38.72 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SSNC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

SSNC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $40.70, at one point touching $37.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -42.83%. The 52-week high currently stands at 67.73 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -37.25% after the recent low of 29.51.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SSNC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.72, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.82.

Fundamental Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.19 and P/E Ratio of 23.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has 230.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.51 to 67.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 16.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.