STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] saw a change by 4.30% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.40. The company is holding 218.53M shares with keeping 218.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 49.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -52.06%, trading +47.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 218.53M shares valued at 1.92 million were bought and sold.

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.49, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] sitting at 30.30% and its Gross Margin at 98.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.70. These measurements indicate that STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.81. STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.71 and P/E Ratio of 15.81. These metrics all suggest that STORE Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has 218.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 40.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 19.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.