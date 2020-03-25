Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] opened at $136.00 and closed at $126.50 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 13.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $143.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] had 3.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.04M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 124.54 during that period and SYK managed to take a rebound to 226.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Stryker Corporation [SYK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SYK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $143.44, with the high estimate being $250.00, the low estimate being $145.00 and the median estimate amounting to $238.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stryker Corporation [SYK] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stryker Corporation [SYK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stryker Corporation [SYK] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Stryker Corporation [SYK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.56. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Stryker Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stryker Corporation [SYK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Stryker Corporation [SYK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.40 and P/E Ratio of 26.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Stryker Corporation [SYK] has 348.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.54 to 226.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 11.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stryker Corporation [SYK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stryker Corporation [SYK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.