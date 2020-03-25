Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE: INN] shares went higher by 11.05% from its previous closing of 3.62, now trading at the price of $4.02, also adding 0.4 points. Is INN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of INN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -11.84% run over in the last seven days. INN share price has been hovering between 12.63 and 2.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE:INN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give INN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.02, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 44.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.64 and P/E Ratio of 6.20. These metrics all suggest that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has 88.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 355.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 12.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 32.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.